New Bern Now’s Podcast Live at Shop Class

February 27, 2020 – Episode 137
We’re connecting you with the community as we learn and talk about the people, places, and the latest happenings in and around New Bern!
During this show, New Bern Now’s Podsquad: Maulucci (The Reactive Voice), George Oliver (Oliver & Cheek), Todd Burrier, Kathy Morrison (New Bern Historical Society), and I talked about all the wonderful things to do in New Bern and surrounding areas.
We hope you join us on our journey as we showcase businesses and non-profits in New Bern and beyond!
This episode is brought to you by Shop Class, LLC. Visit them at 406 Guion St, call 252-617-8980, or check out ShopClass-NB.com.
Listen to the podcast here:
Show notes:
00:32 – Interview with Maurice “Mo” Howland, owner, Shop Class
8:46 – New Bern Historical Society updates:
– Lunch & Learn: Confederate Hospitals in Coastal NC with Wade Sokolosky
– 30th Annual ABC (Attic-Basement-Closet) Indoor Yard Sale
– Encore: The Underground Railroad
13:08 – Frozen, Jr. (at Masonic Theatre. Presented by RiverTowne Players)
14:06 – Coastal Women’s Forum Trade Share
14:53 – Walk-In Bathtub
18:42 – Interview with Phyllis Hoffman about the River Bend Showcase
22:02 – Social Media Minute and Contest
24:02 – Interview with Jennifer Cauhorn, Executive Director, Handbell Musicians of America about Distinctly Bronze East Event
37:36 – Interview with Steve Mabie about the New Bern CROP Hunger Walk
42:88 – Social Media Minute and Contest
Staytrippin’
45:07 – Homebuyer’s Education Workshop (at Refreshing Lives Church, 212 Kale Rd. Presented by Twin Rivers Opportunities Inc.)
45:24 – 6th Annual Craven County Veterans Stand-Down
45:42 – North Carolina Film Festival
46:03 – Annual Chili Cookoff
46:12 – Craven Resource Council Block Party
46:45 – At the Gallery: Ray Charles performed by Heather Pierson Trio
46:58 –:New Bern Drum Circle
47:13 – International Film Series: “Fanny’s Journey”
47:36 – Black History Month – For the Love of Education
47:51 – St. Patrick’s Themed Murder Mystery Dinner
48:09 – Free Family Community Fun Day
48:27 – A Day of Shakespeare
48:53 – Bingo Night
48:59 – Salina Solomon Live
49:16 – 25th Annual Train Show
49:33 – North Carolina Main Street Conference
49:51 – 17th Annual Taste of Coastal Carolina
50:14 – Roundtable: Put Yourself in Your Marketing
50:38 – Friends of the Library Bi-Annual Book Sale
50:52 – ArtWalk – New Bern
51:09 – Shamrockin’ 2020 – St Patrick’s Day Celebration
51:18 – Tryon Civitans 9th Annual Flapjack Fundraiser
52:32 – 5th Annual Sickle Cell Walk-Run
52:49 – Home Improvement Auction
53:02 – New Bern Music Calendar
53:18 – Happenings at Tryon Palace and First Friday: “Revolutionary War”
53:45 – New Bern Farmers Market
Check out NewBernNow.com/Calendar as we receive information and update the community calendar every day!
55:03 – Social Media Minute
55:31 – Daytrippin’
– Third Annual Farmville Musical Jam
– Cliffs of the Neuse State Park
– Vollis Simpson Whirligig Park
Join us on March 12 from 1 – 2 p.m. as we continue our leave streaming journey to local businesses and nonprofits (Facebook.com/NewBernNowNC).
Let us know if you want to host our show, join us as a guest, or have any questions, comments or suggestions by calling 252-259-6853 or sending us an email at info@newbernnow.com.
Wendy Card