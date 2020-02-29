New Bern Now’s Podcast Live at Shop Class

February 27, 2020 – Episode 137

We’re connecting you with the community as we learn and talk about the people, places, and the latest happenings in and around New Bern!

During this show, New Bern Now’s Podsquad: Maulucci (The Reactive Voice), George Oliver (Oliver & Cheek), Todd Burrier, Kathy Morrison (New Bern Historical Society), and I talked about all the wonderful things to do in New Bern and surrounding areas.

We hope you join us on our journey as we showcase businesses and non-profits in New Bern and beyond!

This episode is brought to you by Shop Class, LLC. Visit them at 406 Guion St, call 252-617-8980, or check out ShopClass-NB.com.

Listen to the podcast here:

Show notes:

00:32 – Interview with Maurice “Mo” Howland, owner, Shop Class

8:46 – New Bern Historical Society updates:

– Lunch & Learn: Confederate Hospitals in Coastal NC with Wade Sokolosky

– 30th Annual ABC (Attic-Basement-Closet) Indoor Yard Sale

– Encore: The Underground Railroad

13:08 – Frozen, Jr. (at Masonic Theatre. Presented by RiverTowne Players)

14:06 – Coastal Women’s Forum Trade Share

14:53 – Walk-In Bathtub

18:42 – Interview with Phyllis Hoffman about the River Bend Showcase

22:02 – Social Media Minute and Contest

24:02 – Interview with Jennifer Cauhorn, Executive Director, Handbell Musicians of America about Distinctly Bronze East Event

37:36 – Interview with Steve Mabie about the New Bern CROP Hunger Walk

42:88 – Social Media Minute and Contest

Staytrippin’

45:07 – Homebuyer’s Education Workshop (at Refreshing Lives Church, 212 Kale Rd. Presented by Twin Rivers Opportunities Inc.)

45:24 – 6th Annual Craven County Veterans Stand-Down

45:42 – North Carolina Film Festival

46:03 – Annual Chili Cookoff

46:12 – Craven Resource Council Block Party

46:45 – At the Gallery: Ray Charles performed by Heather Pierson Trio

46:58 –:New Bern Drum Circle

47:13 – International Film Series: “Fanny’s Journey”

47:36 – Black History Month – For the Love of Education

47:51 – St. Patrick’s Themed Murder Mystery Dinner

48:09 – Free Family Community Fun Day

48:27 – A Day of Shakespeare

48:53 – Bingo Night

48:59 – Salina Solomon Live

49:16 – 25th Annual Train Show

49:33 – North Carolina Main Street Conference

49:51 – 17th Annual Taste of Coastal Carolina

50:14 – Roundtable: Put Yourself in Your Marketing

50:38 – Friends of the Library Bi-Annual Book Sale

50:52 – ArtWalk – New Bern

51:09 – Shamrockin’ 2020 – St Patrick’s Day Celebration

51:18 – Tryon Civitans 9th Annual Flapjack Fundraiser

52:32 – 5th Annual Sickle Cell Walk-Run

52:49 – Home Improvement Auction

53:02 – New Bern Music Calendar

53:18 – Happenings at Tryon Palace and First Friday: “Revolutionary War”

53:45 – New Bern Farmers Market

Check out NewBernNow.com/Calendar as we receive information and update the community calendar every day!

55:03 – Social Media Minute

55:31 – Daytrippin’

– Third Annual Farmville Musical Jam

– Cliffs of the Neuse State Park

– Vollis Simpson Whirligig Park

Join us on March 12 from 1 – 2 p.m. as we continue our leave streaming journey to local businesses and nonprofits (Facebook.com/NewBernNowNC).

Let us know if you want to host our show, join us as a guest, or have any questions, comments or suggestions by calling 252-259-6853 or sending us an email at info@newbernnow.com.

Wendy Card