New Bern Receives Public Power Award of Excellence

“Value of Public Power” award highlights communication with the community

ElectriCities of North Carolina, Inc., has announced the recipients of the annual Public Power Awards of Excellence. The awards recognize achievement in the areas of communicating the value of public power, grid modernization, continuous improvement, workforce development, and wholesale power cost.

The City of New Bern Department of Public Utilities found out last week that they were receiving the award. “Beyond keeping the lights on, the municipally-owned utility brings financial value to the City along with other quantifiable benefits such as local governance, local service, community support and economic development,” said Charles Bauschard, Director of Public Utilities. “The utility reinvests its dollars in the City and that makes for a stronger community.”

ElectriCities’ Value of Public Power Award highlights communities that communicate the value of electric system ownership to key stakeholders. New Bern’s utility staff meet throughout the year with key stakeholders, businesses and other community groups to discuss utility challenges, strategic planning, updates to the power grid, and the financial health of our utility.

“The commitment and dedication that North Carolina’s public power providers demonstrate to their local communities is extremely impressive,” said ElectriCities CEO Roy Jones. “They are constantly working, in ways big and small, to deliver better service and more value to the millions of North Carolina businesses and homes served by public power.”

The 2019 Public Power Awards of Excellence winners are: New Bern, Albemarle, Dallas, Fayetteville PWC, Gastonia, Granite Falls, Greenville Utilities Commission, Kinston, Lexington, Maiden, Morganton, New River Light & Power, Rocky Mount, Smithfield, Statesville, Tarboro, and Wilson.

Submitted by: Colleen Roberts, Public Information Officer, City of New Bern