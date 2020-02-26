North Carolina Film Festival returns to New Bern

You’re invited to the second annual North Carolina Film Festival, this Saturday at Craven Community College. Featuring short and feature length films from local and international submissions. Activities also include workshops for filmmaking and special FX makeup from professional artists.

New Bern, NC – Eno River Media, a 20-year non-profit filmmaking organization based out of Raleigh, NC (enorivermedia.com) will return to the New Bern campus of Craven Community College to host the second annual North Carolina Film Festival.

This event will take place on Saturday, February 29, from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. This event is open to the public and tickets available at the door (cash or credit), or online at ncfilmfestival.com.

Tickets are $10 for viewing films only, or $20 to view all films and attend the workshops.

The main entrance to the festival is at the Orringer Hall building on the campus of Craven Community College, located at 800 College Ct, New Bern.

Activities taking place throughout the day include:

The “Orringer Hall Auditorium” will feature all of the “Official Selection” films nominated for awards at the North Carolina Film Festival.

The “Screening Room” will feature other “Official Selection” films from this year’s submissions.

The “Filmmaking Room” will host movie-making workshops throughout the day. Learn cinema secrets from real Producers, Directors, Actors, and other industry professionals.

The “Special FX Makeup Room” will host interactive classes about “movie makeup” and “monster makeup” with artists from VFX (Swansboro, NC) and the Nightmare Factory (Havelock, NC).

The “Audition Room” allows everyone an opportunity to be noticed by industry professionals. If you are an actor, singer, or aspiring entertainer… we want to meet you!

Festival judges will present the following awards in the main Orringer Hall Auditorium at 3:50 p.m.:

“Best Film” – The winner of this award will receive a trophy, certificate, and special laurel image.

“Best Performance” – This award will be presented to the Best Actor or Actress from one of the “Official Selection” films and the winner will receive a certificate.

Submissions are currently closed for this year’s festival. To submit a film for next year, or for more information, contact Justin Yates at 252-563-FILM.

Submitted by: Justin Yates, President, Eno River Media