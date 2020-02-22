“Party For A Lifetime With Britt Hardy” Continues a Family Tradition on Beach, Boogie & Blues Radio

Greenville, N.C. – After co-hosting the iconic “Steve Hardy’s Original Beach Party” radio show with his father for the past few years, Britt Hardy is carrying on that radio legacy with “Party For A Lifetime With Britt Hardy” on the Beach, Boogie & Blues radio network. Britt is prepared to continue his father’s beach music tradition and reach a second generation of listeners.

“I have the unique opportunity to continue Dad’s legacy by helping to preserve beach music while adding my own special twist. I could not be any happier to be a part of the Beach Boogie and Blues family,” said Britt Hardy.

“We are ecstatic to have Britt Hardy on our team,” said Joe Peters, Curtis Media Group General Manager. “He lives and breathes beach music, we know he will bring the party on Friday nights!”

“Party For A Lifetime With Britt Hardy” debuts Friday, February 28. The show will air from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. every Friday night. The Beach Boogie & Blues network reaches listeners on the following signals and platforms: 105.9 FM Greenville, 102.9 FM Kinston, 95.7 FM New Bern, 101.1 FM Jacksonville, online at BeachBoogieAndBlues.com or on the Beach Boogie & Blues mobile app.

About Curtis Media Group

Curtis Media Group owns 62 AM and FM radio signals across the state of North Carolina. In the Greenville-New Bern-Jacksonville-Kinston radio market, Curtis Media Group owns five FM’s and one AM, including: WSFL-FM 106.5; WIKS-FM 101.9; WMGV-FM 103.3; WXNR-FM 99.5; WELS-FM 105.9; and WNCT-AM 1070. Founded in 1968, the Curtis Media Group is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. For more information, please visit www.curtismedia.com.

Submitted by: Shelley Swann, Curtis Media Group