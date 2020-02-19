Second Serving

New Empty Bowls Event offers new rewards while helping our community

Carolina Colors Pavilion

March 20, 2020 at 6 p.m.

Empty Bowls New Bern is proud to announce their newest Empty Bowls event, Second Servings, at the Carolina Colors Pavilion on March 20th. This exclusive event will offer a live auction of local chefs for an in-home dining experience, tapas-style small plates, and a silent auction of artistic and other goods donated by local artists and shops.

For the past eleven years Empty Bowls New Bern has worked to enrich our community through their annual signature event. Five years ago, they added the January Potter’s Throwdown in January to showcase the craftspeople who create the unique objects, and the Souper Bowl to highlight local schools’ culinary programs. This year the committee is proud to announce a unique follow-up event, “Second Servings,” an opportunity to celebrate the unique offerings of New Bern while fulfilling the mission of fighting hunger and supporting the arts. Food for the event will feature tapas style small plates catered by six different restaurants, followed by a live and silent auction. Attendees will have the opportunity to bid on an in-house meal catered by a local chef. The chefs will provide a sample menu which can be tailored to the winners’ tastes, to be served in their home at a time and date agreed on by the chef and winner. The event will also feature a silent auction of beautiful handmade items and local experiences donated by local business, artists, and patrons.

Tickets are $50 per person and can be purchased in person at Bank of the Arts, over the phone at 252-638-2577, and online at EmptyBowlsNewBern.org, CravenArts.org, or eventbrite.com starting February 20th. Tickets include food, beer and wine will be available for purchase at a cash bar.

Empty Bowls is a grassroots movement by artists, craftsmen, and volunteers across the country to fight hunger and support the arts in their communities. In Craven County this effort is jointly operated by Religious Community Services and the Craven Arts Council, and all proceeds benefit the two organizations. This year’s title sponsor in New Bern Family Eye Care.

For more information please contact Jonathan Burger, Marketing and Gallery Director, Craven Arts Council & Gallery, Inc. at the Bank of the Arts, 317 Middle St., New Bern, 252-638-2577

Submitted by: Jonathan Burger