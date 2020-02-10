Simon Spalding performs at The Brown Pelican in February

Simon Spalding will present an eclectic program of unplugged acoustic music at The Brown Pelican, two Tuesdays in February.

It’s a fun, informal show, as Simon shares the history and backstory behind his songs and instruments. The instruments include the familiar (violin, banjo, ukulele), and a weekly-changing selection of exotic music and instruments from places including Sweden, China, Greece, Tahiti, Mongolia, and who-knows-where?

There is no cover charge. This musical event occurs 6 – 8 p.m. on February 11 and 18. The Brown Pelican is at 411 Broad Street in downtown New Bern. Call 252-631-5008 for information.

For more on the artist, check out www.musicalhistorian.com.

Submitted by: Simon Spalding