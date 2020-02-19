Special Invitation for Students

Students from local schools will have the opportunity to meet Harriet Tubman on March 26 at the Cullman Performance Hall in the North Carolina History Center. Harriet Tubman escaped slavery to become a leading abolitionist and led hundreds of enslaved people to freedom along the route of the Underground Railroad. She’ll share her story and interact with the audience, answering questions as both Harriet and Mrs. Stone. Through her storytelling and presentation of history, Becky Stone will offer our guests a memorable and fun learning experience they won’t forget.

Becky Stone is a storyteller and has told stories and taught workshops throughout North Carolina. She applies her acting and storytelling skills as a Chautauquan, doing interactive presentations of influential women in history.

Take advantage of this FREE educational performance! You have two chances to see the show. They will begin at 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. in the North Carolina History Center. Both shows are free and open to the public. Plan a field trip for your students or reserve a seat by calling 252-639-3524 today! Arrive by 10:15 a.m. and listen to a concert performance by students of CM Eppes Middle School.

This program is funded by a very generous grant by Wells Fargo.

Submitted by: Regina Ochoa, Director of Public Affairs, Tryon Palace