Saturday, February 15 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Spring Pruning “The Right Tool for the Job” with Outdoor Demonstration presented by Dr Tom Glasgow.

Demonstration Garden Tour from 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

Sponsored by the Craven County Cooperative Extension and Facilitated by Craven County Extension Master Gardener Volunteers.

FREE Horticultural Workshop Program (Listen, Learn, and Questions).

It will take place at the Agricultural Building and Demonstration Gardens located at 300 Industrial Dr., just off the Clark’s Exit (409) from Route 70 West.

These programs are free and open to everyone! Great family education!

Questions: Call 252-633-1477 (Monday – Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 4:45 p.m.)

For accommodations for persons with disabilities, contract Tom Glasgow

at 252-633-1477 no later than five business days before the event.

Submitted by: Jim Davidson, Craven County Master Gardeners