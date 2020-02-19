The Coastal Women’s Shelter receives Lifeplus Foundation Education Grant

New Bern, NC – On Friday, January 24, Lifeplus Foundation Executive Director, Melanie Burrier presented The Coastal Women’s Shelter (CWS) with a $20,000 donation to support their mission of eradicating domestic violence in the Jones, Craven and Pamlico counties by helping families to break the cycle of domestic violence. One CWS tactic is to provide training for clients to acquire the skills necessary to promote healthy family relationships. Lifeplus Foundation is an international non-profit committed to bringing safe water, food, and education to communities everywhere.

Coastal Women’s Shelter Executive Director, Tova Hairston stated that the gift was unexpected and will be used to fund education programs for their clients. “This generous grant from Lifeplus will support our mission in creating safe spaces for victims of violence and trauma so that they can learn and build the skills they need to become self-sufficient and to protect themselves from future abuse. This award will help us empower our clients to truly become the architects of their future,” said Ms. Hairston.

As part of their mission, the Lifeplus Foundation works worldwide to support education programs for women so that they are better able to provide safety and security for their families. “To aid women in Mozambique, we invested in reed gardens to facilitate basket weaving giving those women an opportunity to start their own businesses. Here in New Bern, we recognized the need for the CWS clients to grow personally and professionally so that they, too can provide for themselves and their children,” says Ms. Burrier. “Our foundation knows that everyone needs the opportunity to build their skills for a better life.”

The Coastal Women’s Shelter offers classes on a variety of topics for their clients from parenting skills to job hunting. To learn more, donate, or volunteer go online to coastalwomensshelter.org. To learn more about the Lifeplus Foundation, go to lifeplusfoundation.org.

By Contributing Author, Jane H. Maulucci, The Reactive Voice, LLC