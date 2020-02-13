Things to Do & See in New Bern through February 21, 2020

If you’re looking for things to do, here’s the latest happening…

Community Events

Thru 29th: Tryon Civitan Club’s 10th Annual Food Drive to benefit the Salvation Army. Drop off location: The UPS Store, 1822 S. Glenburnie Rd. Call 252-626-4862.

13th: “Black History Reflections”, 4:30 p.m. at the STEM Center on Craven CC’s Havelock campus. Call 252-444-2120.

13th: Special Olympics Spaghetti Dinner, 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, 1125 Pinetree Dr.

14th: ArtWalk – New Bern, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., presented by the Craven Arts Council at the Bank of the Arts, Greater Good Gallery, and numerous locations in Downtown and around New Bern. 252-638-2577.

14th: Lewis n Clark presents Love Songs of Dolly Parton and Elvis Presley, 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. at Copper Ridge on the Neuse, 2706 Old Cherry Point Rd.

14th – 16th: For Colored Girls, Fri – Sat: 7:30 p.m.; Sun: 2:00 p.m. at the New Bern Civic Theatre. Call 252-633-0567.

14th – 16th: New Bern Antique Show and Sale at the New Bern Riverfront Convention Center. Presented by the New Bern Preservation Foundation.

15th: Spring Pruning “The Right Tool for the Job” with Outdoor Demonstration, 9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. at 300 Industrial Dr. Call 252-633-1477.

15th: Discovering Tryon Palace: Outlander Home and Hearth, 9:15 p.m. at Tryon Palace Gates. Call 252-639-3524.

15th: An Unexpected Journey: 30 Years at the Central Intelligence Agency by Elinor Kelly Wilson, 12:00 p.m. at the New Bern Golf and Country Club. Presented by the English-Speaking Union Colonial NC Chapter.

15th: Discovering Tryon Palace: Outlander in the Governor’s Palace, 3:15 p.m. at Tryon Palace Gates. Call 252-639-3524.

18th: Hearing Loss Association – New Bern Chapter presentation with Speaker Kim Calabretta, CapTel NC Account Manager, 11:00 a.m. at McCarthy Court Apartments, Common Room. Call 252-631-1506.

18th: Behind the Scenes: Costume Shop, 2:00 p.m. at the Tryon Palace Waystation. Call 252-639-3500.

18th: Ribbon Cutting for new STEM Center, 4:00 p.m. on Havelock Campus of Craven Community College, 305 Cunningham Blvd.

18th: Simon Spalding Live, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at The Brown Pelican. Call 252-631-5008.

18th: Sixth Annual Roundtable for Gardeners, 6:30 p.m. at River Bend Town Hall. Presented by the River Bend Community Organic Garden and Education Center.

20th: Empty Bowls 2020, 11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at Temple Church. Benefiting Religious Community Services and the Craven Arts Council and Gallery.

20th: African American Lecture Series: “Dancing in the Street – The Women of Motown”, 7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. at the North Carolina History Center. Call 252-639-3500.

21st: 6th Annual Craven County Veterans Stand-down, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at West New Bern Recreation Center, 1225 Pine Tree Dr. Call 252-514-4828.

21st: Daredevil’s In the Sky with featured speaker Hubie Tolson, 5:30 p.m. at the Havelock Tourist and Event Center. Presented by the Eastern Carolina Aviation Heritage Foundation. Call 252-444-4348.

21st: Black History Month – For the Love of Education, 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. in the Student Center, Craven Community College. Call 252-514-0562.

21st – 23rd: Frozen, Jr., Fri – Sat: 7:30 p.m.; Sun: 3:00 p.m. at the Masonic Theatre. Presented by RiverTowne Players. Call 252-633-3318.

Check out the New Bern Music Calendar to find out live music happening in and around town. Thank you, Joanne Friedman for maintaining this community resource!

The Next Chapter Books & Art has a great lineup of upcoming events with local authors!

The Garage in James City has some fun upcoming events! They’re teaming up with the Colonial Capital Humane Society for an adoption event…sing karaoke with Big Sam or “bring some grub” for their Daytona 500 Potluck!

Fun Around Town…

Take advantage of over 20 parks and recreation facilities maintained by New Bern Parks & Recreation, 252-639-2901 and Craven County Recreation & Parks, 252-636-6606.

– Play disc golf at Glenburnie or Creekside Parks

– Introduce your dog(s) to new friends or just let them run around at the Down East Dog Park at Glenburnie Park, please know that you need to register first and receive the gate code before you can enter, 252-639-2901

New Bern Farmer’s Market is open for business on Saturdays: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Stop, shop and enjoy the day meeting the vendors, new people, and catching up with old friends!

There are all sorts of fun activities to do…

Solve a mystery at the Bear Towne Escape Room, 919-288-4764

Axe Throwing? Check out Beary The Hatchet, 252-634-2933

Jumpin’ Jive Battlefield offers Laser Tag, Bazooka Ball, Dodge Ball, gaming lounges, bouncy houses and more, 252-631-5738

Go skating at Rollerland, 252-633-3804

Prefer ballroom dancing? Call the Rivertowne Ballroom, 252-637-2003.

Check out the New Bern-Craven County Library! They have a lot of fun programs, events, and resources! They offer Children’s programs, computer usage and technology workshops, book clubs, writer’s workshops, open mic night, live music, children’s theatre, movie screenings and rentals, meeting rooms, historical and genealogy research, and much more! Call 252-638-7800.

Learn more about our town by taking a self-guided walking tour or have locals take you on a tour:

– African American Heritage Tour, Architectural Walking Tour, Churches & Cemeteries Tour, Historic Homes Tour, New Bern Civil War Battlefield Tour, and/or Revolutionary War Heritage Tour.

– Bear Town Bears self-guided tour

– New Bern’s Civil War Battlefield Park. 252-638-8558

– Scenic Airplane Ride by Tradewind Aviation. 252-636-0716

– Trolley Tour, 252-637-7316.

Watch a movie at ENC Cinemas: Bruin Theater at 2500 Neuse Blvd. or Bear Town Cinema 6 at 2806 Trent Rd.

Explore the Croatan National Forest. The forest’s habitat has carnivorous plants like the Venus flytrap, pitcher plant, sundew, butterwort, bladderwort among other exotic plants. The Croatan spans approximately 160,000 acres and is located in New Bern’s backyard. It’s a sanctuary for black bear, deer, wild turkey, quail, coyote, bald eagle, beaver, bobcat, porcupine, American alligator, red-tailed hawk, and other wildlife you may see. For maps and more information, talk to the people at the Croatan National Forest’s Ranger’s Station on Hwy 70 E, 252-638-5628.

Listen to our last podcast show to find out what’s happening in New Bern and Beyond:

If you don’t have time to listen to the entire episode, click here to see the show notes and listen to parts of the episode.

Our latest show aired today at 1 p.m. at the New Bern Farm and Garden. You can watch it on New Bern Now’s Facebook page and it will be uploaded to our website and other channels with show notes soon!

The next show will be held on February 27 from 1 – 2 p.m. (location pending). Watch us live on NewBernNow.com Facebook page. You can listen 24/7 with show notes on NewBernNow.com, Libsyn, ITunes, Radio.com, and numerous other platforms.

Have fun!

Wendy Card