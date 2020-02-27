Things to Do & See in New Bern through March 6, 2020

If you’re looking for things to do, here’s the latest happening…

Community Events

28th: 6th Annual Craven County Veterans Stand-down, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at West New Bern Recreation Center, 1225 Pine Tree Dr. Call 252-514-4828.

28th: African American Heritage Walking Tour, 2:00 p.m. at the Tryon Palace Waystation. Call 252-639-3500.

28th – 29th: Frozen, Jr., 7:30 p.m. at the Masonic Theatre. Presented by RiverTowne Players. Call 252-633-3318.

29th: Homebuyer’s Education Workshop, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Refreshing Lives Church, 212 Kale Rd. Presented by Twin Rivers Opportunities Inc. Call 252-637-0377.

29th: 6th Annual Craven County Veterans Stand-Down, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Cherry Point Baptist Church. Call 252-514-4828 ext. 235.

29th: North Carolina Film Festival, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at Orringer Hall, Craven Community College. Call 252-563-FILM.

29th: Annual Chili Cookoff, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Harley-Davidson of New Bern. Call 252-633-4060.

29th: Craven Resource Council Block Party, 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. in the large field adjacent to Kite’s Grocery Store in Vanceboro. Call 252-633-9599.

29th: At the Gallery: Ray Charles performed by Heather Pierson Trio, 7:00 p.m. at the Bank of the Arts. Presented by the Craven Arts Council and Gallery. Call 252-638-2577.

March

1st: Frozen, Jr., 3:00 p.m. at the Masonic Theatre. Presented by RiverTowne Players. Call 252-633-3318.

1st: Distinctly Bronze East featuring Handbell Musicians, 4:00 p.m. at the New Bern Riverfront Convention Center.

1st: New Bern Drum Circle, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 308 Meadows St.

3rd: Behind the Scenes: Conservation Lab, 2:00 p.m. at Tryon Palace Waystation. Call 252-639-3500.

6th: First Friday: “Revolutionary War”, 2:00 p.m. at the North Carolina History Center. Call 252-639-3500.

6th: International Film Series: “Fanny’s Journey”, 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in the Orringer Auditorium at Craven Community College. Call 252-633-2618.

6th: Black History Month – For the Love of Education, 6:00 p.m. in the Student Center, Craven Community College. Call 252-514-0562.

6th: St. Patrick’s Themed Murder Mystery Dinner, 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at The Jarvis at 220. Call 252-631-1452.

6th – 8th: Frozen, Jr., Fri – Sat: 7:30 p.m.; Sun: 3:00 p.m. at the Masonic Theatre. Presented by RiverTowne Players. Call 252-633-3318.

Fun Around Town…

Take advantage of over 20 parks and recreation facilities maintained by New Bern Parks & Recreation, 252-639-2901 and Craven County Recreation & Parks, 252-636-6606.

– Play disc golf at Glenburnie or Creekside Parks

– Introduce your dog(s) to new friends or just let them run around at the Down East Dog Park at Glenburnie Park, please know that you need to register first and receive the gate code before you can enter, 252-639-2901

New Bern Farmer’s Market is open for business on Saturdays: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Stop, shop and enjoy the day meeting the vendors, new people, and catching up with old friends!

There are all sorts of fun activities to do…

Solve a mystery at the Bear Towne Escape Room, 919-288-4764

Axe Throwing? Check out Beary The Hatchet, 252-634-2933

Jumpin’ Jive Battlefield offers Laser Tag, Bazooka Ball, Dodge Ball, gaming lounges, bouncy houses and more, 252-631-5738

Go skating at Rollerland, 252-633-3804

Prefer ballroom dancing? Call the Rivertowne Ballroom, 252-637-2003.

Check out the New Bern-Craven County Library! They have a lot of fun programs, events, and resources! They offer Children’s programs, computer usage and technology workshops, book clubs, writer’s workshops, open mic night, live music, children’s theatre, movie screenings and rentals, meeting rooms, historical and genealogy research, and much more! Call 252-638-7800.

Check out the New Bern Music Calendar to find out live music happening in and around town. Thank you, Joanne Friedman for maintaining this community resource!

The Next Chapter Books & Art has a great lineup of upcoming events with local authors!

The Garage in James City has a lot of fun happenings!

Learn more about our town by taking a self-guided walking tour or have locals take you on a tour:

– African American Heritage Tour, Architectural Walking Tour, Churches & Cemeteries Tour, Historic Homes Tour, New Bern Civil War Battlefield Tour, and/or Revolutionary War Heritage Tour.

– Bear Town Bears self-guided tour

– New Bern’s Civil War Battlefield Park. 252-638-8558

– Scenic Airplane Ride by Tradewind Aviation. 252-636-0716

– Trolley Tour, 252-637-7316.

Watch a movie at ENC Cinemas: Bruin Theater at 2500 Neuse Blvd. or Bear Town Cinema 6 at 2806 Trent Rd.

Explore the Croatan National Forest. The forest’s habitat has carnivorous plants like the Venus flytrap, pitcher plant, sundew, butterwort, bladderwort among other exotic plants. The Croatan spans approximately 160,000 acres and is located in New Bern’s backyard. It’s a sanctuary for black bear, deer, wild turkey, quail, coyote, bald eagle, beaver, bobcat, porcupine, American alligator, red-tailed hawk, and other wildlife you may see. For maps and more information, talk to the people at the Croatan National Forest’s Ranger’s Station on Hwy 70 E, 252-638-5628.

We went live today on location at Shop Class on our Facebook page and the show will be uploaded to NewBernNow.com soon!

Listen to the February 13 podcast show to find out what’s happening in New Bern and Beyond:

If you don’t have time to listen to the entire episode, click here to see the show notes and listen to parts of the episode.

The next show will be held on March 12 from 1 – 2 p.m. (location pending). Watch us live on NewBernNow.com Facebook page. You can listen 24/7 with show notes on NewBernNow.com, Libsyn, ITunes, Radio.com, and numerous other platforms.

Please let me know if you have any questions or if we’re missing something by sending us an email or call 252-259-6853.

Have fun!

Wendy Card