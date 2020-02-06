Partners In Education (PIE) is pleased to partner with Toyota of New Bern to offer a technology grant of $3,000 to our Craven County Schools’ principals to create a dynamic learning environment with the goal of equipping our students with the 21st Century skills necessary for post-secondary education and/or workforce readiness. The awarding for the 2019-20 Toyota of New Bern Tech Grant went to Michelle Lee, principal, with Paul Schernitzki at Roger Bell New Tech Academy, for their grant, “Coding Takes Flight.” Thank you to Paul McDonald and the staff at Toyota of New Bern for providing the funding for this grant, and to Ms. Lee and her staff for providing a technology-rich learning environment.

Congratulations, Ms. Lee and Mr. Schernitzki! If you would like to learn how your organization can make a difference through Craven County Schools’ local education foundation, PIE, contact Darlene Brown, Executive Director, at 514-6321.

Submitted by: Darlene Brown, Craven County Partners In Education