Tryon Civitan Club Sponsors 10th Annual Food Drive

Benefiting the Salvation Army in February

For the month of February, The Tryon Civitan Club, in conjunction with The UPS Store, will be sponsoring their Tenth Annual Food Drive to benefit the Salvation Army. The Salvation Army is in need of protein food items such as canned meat, tuna fish, macaroni & cheese. Also canned spaghetti sauce & canned pastas such as beefaroni, ravioli, spaghetti & soups.

Through the Salvation Army’s Food Pantry they give out about 40 bags of food each week. Each bag contains enough food to feed a family of four for 2-3 days. The Salvation Army’s Food Pantry provides valuable meal supplementation while helping those in need maintain their independence & dignity.

Anyone wishing to donate any of these items can drop them off at The UPS Store, located on S. Glenburnie Road (across the street from the Post Office), Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

As always, The Tryon Civitan Club thanks everyone for their continued support of the projects they have during the year in support of our community

If you have any questions about this project or need any additional information, please contact

Tryon Civitan President Angela Okell-Watson at 252-626-4862.

Submitted by: Pat Drake, Tryon Civitan Club