Tryon Civitans Flapjack Fundraiser

The Tryon Civitans will be hosting their 9th Annual Flapjack Fundraiser Breakfast on Saturday, March 14th from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Kitchen on the Trent, 2500 Trent Rd. Tickets are $8.00 for the delicious pancake, bacon & sausage breakfast and can be purchased at The UPS Store, 1822 S. Glenburnie Rd., Kitchen on the Trent, 2500 Trent Rd. or from any Tryon Civitan member. Walk – ins are also welcome.

All proceeds benefit non-profits in our community, a few of which are Coastal Women’s Shelter, Merci Clinic, Habitat for Humanity, Craven County Special Olympics, Religious Community Services and the Twin Rivers YMCA. For more information contact Juliet Meyer at 636-3588.

Submitted by: Pat Drake, Tryon Civitan Club