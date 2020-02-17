Twin Rivers Opportunities Inc. presents Homebuyer’s Education Workshop

February 29, 2020 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Do you want to buy a home and have questions or concerns? Get the answers from local qualified professionals at TRO, Inc.’s Homebuyer Education Workshop. Topics will include:
– Preparing for Home Ownership
– Home Buying Programs
– Financial Planning and Credit Repair
– Home Inspections
– Fair Housing
Location: Refreshing Lives Church, 212 Kale Rd., New Bern, NC
Lunch will be provided by PNC
$10 nonrefundable registration fee required. Limited space and refreshments are provided. Please call 252-637-0377 to reserve your seat.
TRO INC. is a Certified HUD Housing Counseling Agency
Submitted by: Tara Bailey, Certified Housing Counselor, Twin Rivers Opportunities, Inc.