U.S. Cellular Announces $57.7 Million Investment North Carolina In 2019

Greenville, N.C. – U.S. Cellular today announced that it made a $57.7 million investment in its network infrastructure, store environment and statewide communities in North Carolina in 2019. This includes $56.6 million to enhance the network experience for North Carolina residents through upgrades that improve coverage, capacity and data speed.

To better serve consumers and small business owners and create an enjoyable in-store shopping experience, the company invested $941,000 to update or redesign 19 retail stores in North Carolina throughout the year. In its retail locations, customers can see first-hand the latest smartphones and tablets from Apple, Samsung, Google and LG, the latest Smart Home products from Google Nest and hundreds of consumer electronics items, such as smart watches and wireless speakers, headphones and chargers.

Additionally, in 2019 U.S. Cellular celebrated five years of supporting Boys & Girls Club of America and STEM-focused education through a $1 million donation to the organization’s academic pillar. $70,500 went directly to six clubs in North Carolina, and local associates spent 620 hours volunteering their time with these clubs and a variety of other non-profits throughout the year.

“Our customers trust us to provide them fast, reliable wireless service, so it’s only fair that we invest in making their wireless experience the best it can be everyday,” said Jeremy Taylor, director of sales for U.S. Cellular in eastern North Carolina. “It starts with the network, but it doesn’t stop there for us. We make our stores welcoming, we hire and train smart and friendly associates, and because we are a part of the community too, we invest in local youth to inspire them to lead us in to the next generation.”

For more information about U.S. Cellular’s network coverage, store locations and community support, please visit uscellular.com.

About U.S. Cellular

U.S. Cellular is the fifth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier is building a stronger network with the latest 5G technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers’ lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. To learn more about U.S. Cellular, visit one of its retail stores or www.uscellular.com. To get the latest news, promos and videos, connect with U.S. Cellular on Facebook.com/uscellular, Twitter.com/uscellular and YouTube.com/uscellularcorp.

Submitted by: Melissa McIntyre, Public Relations Counsel, U.S. Cellular