U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Basic Boating Safety Class

Enroll today in a one-day basic boating safety class taught by certified U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary instructors

Saturday, March 21st from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. at Fairfield Harbour Community Center, 585 Broad Creek Rd. in New Bern, NC.

$35.00 • $5.00 for additional person sharing the textbook. Includes textbook, certificate of completion, wallet card.

Persons born in 1988 or later must complete an approved boating education course before operating any vessel propelled by a motor of 10 HP or greater.

You’ll learn the required knowledge to operate a boat. Many insurance companies offer discounts on boat insurance for completing this course!

Topics include:

Before getting underway • Navigating the waterways • Operating your vessel safely • Legal requirements of boating • Boating emergencies

For more information and to register for this class contact Keith Gapen.

Submitted by: Bob Manning