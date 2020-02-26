United Way of Coastal Carolina Books for Littles Drive Kicks Off

Who doesn’t love a good book? United Way of Coastal Carolina’s “Books for Littles” Drive will be collecting new and gently-used books for tots through teens through March 3. The books will be donated to United Way funded agencies for children and families in the non-profit’s service area that includes Carteret, Craven, Jones and Pamlico Counties as part of a world-wide initiative to improve early childhood learning opportunities.

The following locations will be accepting donated books:

BB&T New Bern branches at Carolina Colours, Downtown and Highway 17S (MLK Boulevard)

BB&T branches in Cape Carteret, Morehead City Main, and Morehead City Highway 70 W

Black Insurance Services, 2113 Glenburnie Road in New Bern

Brock Motor Company in Trenton

United Way of Coastal Carolina Office, 601 Broad Street in New Bern

“Books for Littles” will wrap up on March 3, which is the 20th Celebration of Read Across America Day and the birthday of Dr. Seuss, Theodor Geisel.

The United Way of Coastal Carolina had its beginnings in the Coastal Carolina area in 1957. Started as a community fundraising organization many years ago, United Way has developed into an organization focused on measurable, long-lasting results for the local community’s most compelling needs. United Way fights for the Health, Education, and the Financial Stability of every person in every community. Currently there are 15 funded programs serving individuals in Carteret, Craven, Jones and Pamlico Counties. Funds are raised locally to fund local programs. For more information visit UnitedWayCoastalNC.org.

Submitted by: Sherwood Crawford, United Way of Coastal Carolina