United Way of Coastal Carolina Recognizes National 2-1-1 Day

New Bern, NC – Seven days a week, 24 hours a day, people in need can dial, text or message 2-1-1 to access free and confidential crisis and emergency counseling, disaster assistance, food, health care and insurance assistance, stable housing and utilities payment assistance, employment services, veteran services and childcare and family services through this United Way initiative.

The trained specialists at 2-1-1 call centers listen, identify underlying problems, and connect people in need with resources and services in their communities. In 2018 and 2019, 2-1-1 in the United Way of Coastal Carolina service area of Carteret, Craven, Jones and Pamlico Counties answered more than 5500 calls, 60% of which were disaster related. 34% of these calls were housing related.

2-1-1 does more than help people gain access to agencies. Instead, 2-1-1 specialists are trained to identify root causes of a client’s problem – and connect them with a wide range of available resources that meet other underlying needs. 2-1-1 has its “finger on the pulse” of North Carolina’s greatest needs. It’s a vital part of United Way of Coastal Carolina’s efforts to build stronger communities and fight for the health, education and financial stability of every person in every community.

The United Way of Coastal Carolina had its beginnings in the Coastal Carolina area in 1957. Started as a community fundraising organization, United Way has developed into a non-profit organization that focuses on measurable, long-lasting results for the local community’s most compelling needs. United Way fights for the Health, Education, and the Financial Stability of every person in every community. Currently there are 15 funded programs serving individuals in Carteret, Craven, Jones and Pamlico Counties. Funds are raised locally to fund local programs. For more information visit unitedwaycoastalnc.org.

Submitted by: Sherwood Crawford, United Way of Coastal Carolina