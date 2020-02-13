Upcoming Events at The Next Chapter Books & Art

February 14: Valentines at The Next Chapter 5 – 7 p.m. Wine, chocolate, cheese, books and art!

February 22: Come into the woods with local author Kat Hoke (signing and storytime) 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

February 24: Death Café 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

February 29: Signing with local author Heidi Skinner

March 13: Art Walk, Author Mari Beth Lutes, Artists Maria and Janusz Sendor

March 14: Signing with local author Sarah Maury Swan, new release Earthquake

March 21: Signing with local author Jilliana Raymond

March 28: Signing with local author Kim Rice Smith

March 30: Death Café 5:30-6:30 p.m.

For more information, call 252-633-5774 or visit The Next Chapter Books & Art at 320 S. Front St., in Downtown New Bern.

Submitted by: Michelle Garren Flye, Owner, The Next Chapter Books & Art