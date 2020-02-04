Voting Begins In U.S. Cellular’s Black History Month Art Contest

New Bern, N.C. – U.S. Cellular announced today that the top 10 drawings in the company’s second annual Black History Month Art Competition with the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain New Bern Teen Center are now on display in local retail stores. The public is encouraged to visit select local U.S. Cellular stores to vote on their favorite piece of artwork.

In January, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain members created original 8.5 x 11 pieces of artwork in recognition of influential African Americans, including businesses, people, athletes, historical figures and celebrities. Ten finalists were chosen by representatives from the Boys & Girls Club and they are on display in U.S. Cellular store in Craven County from now until Feb 29. Anyone 18 and older can visit a store to vote for their favorite, and the top three vote-getters winners will be announced in March. Prizes are gift cards in the following amounts:

$250 for 1 st Place

Place $150 for 2 nd Place

Place $100 for 3rd Place

“We love working with the Boys & Girls Club on this contest and are inspired seeing the thoughtfulness, creativity and talent that the kids showcase through their artwork,” said Jeremy Taylor, director of sales for U.S. Cellular in eastern North Carolina. “We are honored to display their creations in our store and celebrate our country’s diversity during Black History Month.”

To vote, visit U.S. Cellular New Bern location at 3125 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

No Purchase Necessary. Entrants who are minors must have parental consent to participate in the Contest. Official Contest Rules, including full entry details and Finalist and Winner selection criteria/voting are available by email request to the Media Contact named below.

About U.S. Cellular

U.S. Cellular is the fifth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier is building a stronger network with the latest 5G technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers’ lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. To learn more about U.S. Cellular, visit one of its retail stores or www.uscellular.com. To get the latest news, promos and videos, connect with U.S. Cellular on Facebook.com/uscellular, Twitter.com/uscellular and YouTube.com/uscellularcorp.

Submitted by: Melissa McIntyre, Public Relations Counsel, U.S. Cellular