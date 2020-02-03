Wells Fargo Tech Grant awarded through PIE to Havelock High

In 2017, our local Wells Fargo representatives recognized the need for technology in Craven County Schools’ classroom, and together with Partners In Education, established the Wells Fargo Tech Grant. This grant seeks to engage our students using the most advanced technology available and demonstrates Wells Fargo’s commitment to improving the educational experience in our public-school classrooms.

The winner of the 2019-20 Wells Fargo Tech Grant is Stacie Friebel, principal at Havelock High for her grant, “Welcome to the Collaboration Station.” The $3,000 check was awarded at the January Principals’ End of Month Meeting. Shown accepting the check is Ms. Friebel with Jonathan Ipock with Wells Fargo. Also pictured are, l-r, PIE board members David Baxter (PIE president), Sherri Thomas, Mike McCoy, Ervin Patrick (past president), Debra Hurst, and William Byland. If you would like to learn how your organization can make a difference through Craven County Schools’ local education foundation, PIE, contact Darlene Brown, Executive Director, at 514-6321.

Submitted by: Darlene Brown, Craven County Partners in Education