10th annual Community Fabric Awards Canceled Due to COVID-19

The 10th annual Community Fabric Awards (CFA) have been canceled to help ensure the health and safety of community members during the COVID-19 pandemic. Originally scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, the Craven Community College (Craven CC) Foundation’s annual event celebrates leadership excellence in the community.

The event was created by the Craven CC Foundation to showcase leadership as demonstrated by outstanding initiative, impact of service and inspiration of others. This year’s recipients were Ethel Sampson for Individual Leadership, the Sun Journal for Business Leadership and Deborah Langhans for Leadership in Education.

“This year’s recipients are tremendous leaders in our community and deserve to be recognized for their contributions,” said Charles Wethington, Craven CC executive director of Institutional Advancement. “This was an extremely difficult decision to make and we look forward to celebrating their accomplishments during next year’s luncheon.”

Funds raised for the CFAs through event sponsorships and ticket purchases are used to support the Foundation’s programs, as well as equipment, facilities and emerging initiatives of the college. The Craven CC Foundation will contact sponsors and ticketholders in the coming weeks with additional details.

For more information, contact Wethington at 252-638-7350.

Submitted by: Craig Ramey, Director of Communications, Craven Community College