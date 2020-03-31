Alzheimer’s Association to Host 2020 Common Ground Virtual Summit on April 24

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – Based on the guidance from local public health agencies regarding COVID-19, the Alzheimer’s Association – Eastern North Carolina Chapter’s conference originally scheduled for Friday, April 24 will now be delivered through a virtual option. The 2020 Common Ground Virtual Summit is open to the public and will take place on Friday, April 24 from 9:30 a.m. – noon.

The event theme is “Embracing Culture in Alzheimer’s and Dementia” and is geared for those living with Alzheimer’s or related dementia, caregivers and healthcare professionals from across eastern North Carolina to learn about Alzheimer’s, dementia and memory loss.

“The health and safety of our constituents, volunteers and staff remain our driver as we address the COVID-19 outbreak and as we continue to pursue our mission, today and in the longer term,” said Lisa Roberts, executive director of the Eastern North Carolina Chapter. “We look forward to hosting our Virtual Summit, which is a wonderful opportunity to bring our communities together online to learn, ask questions and talk about how Alzheimer’s and other dementias impact our community.”

Attendees are invited to join (via video or phone) for the entire virtual event or just the discussions that interest them most. The following event agenda, which will feature a variety of discussions led by researchers and other leading experts, includes:

9:30 a.m. WELCOME: Remarks by State Senator Kirk deViere

9:45 a.m. KEYNOTE ADDRESS: “Diversity: An Important Frontier for Alzheimer’s and All Dementia Research”

10:20 a.m. SESSION: “How Culture can Impact the Presentation of Alzheimer’s Disease Relative to Behavior, Treatment, and Caregiving Roles”

10:45 a.m. SESSION: Hear from a national Alzheimer’s advocate who is living with younger-onset Alzheimer’s

11:10 a.m. PANEL DISCUSSION: Common questions on dementia, caregiving and community resources

11:50 a.m. CLOSING REMARKS & CALL TO ACTION

NOON SUMMIT ADJOURNS

Carl Hill, Ph.D., MPH, Vice President of Scientific Engagement at the Alzheimer’s Association will share “Diversity: An Important Frontier for Alzheimer’s and All Dementia Research” as his keynote presentation. Dr. Hill oversees strategic efforts to create global awareness of the Association’s international research program. He leads outreach to a network of staff, volunteers and donors at more than 75 Association chapters in order to grow understanding of the Association’s role in accelerating Alzheimer’s research and share scientific updates.

Local experts and advocates include: Dr. Kimberly Baptiste, geriatric physician, Cape Fear Valley Senior Health Services; State Senator Kirk deViere (D-19); Sharon Keyes, elder law attorney; Jay Reinstein, former Fayetteville Assistant City Manager and Alzheimer’s Association National Early-Stage Advisor; Kareem Strong, Mid-Carolina Area Agency on Aging; Barbara Wise, M.D., psychiatrist, Cape Fear Valley Health System, Community Health; and Arthena Caston who is living with younger-onset Alzheimer’s.

There is no charge to participate in the Common Ground Virtual Summit, but registration is required at tinyurl.com/commonground2020. For questions or more information call 800-272-3900. Registrants will be sent conferencing details prior to the date of the Virtual Summit. Participants will be given the option of joining via video/webinar or through a toll-free number.

Additional Facts and Figures: (http://www.alz.org/facts/)

Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States.

More than five million Americans are living with the disease, including 180,000 North Carolina residents — a number estimated to grow to as many as 210,000 by year 2025.

More than 16 million family and friends, including 479,000 in North Carolina, provide unpaid care to people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias in the United States.

In 2019, friends and family of those with Alzheimer’s in North Carolina provided an estimated 545 million hours of unpaid care, a contribution valued at $7.15 billion.

About the Alzheimer’s Association:

The Alzheimer’s Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Our mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s.

About the Alzheimer’s Association – Eastern North Carolina Chapter:

The Eastern North Carolina Chapter provides patient and family services, information and referral, education, and advocacy in 51 eastern North Carolina counties. We provide a variety of services including a 24/7 Helpline, support groups, educational programs, and MedicAlert®. We offer opportunities to get involved and to make a difference. For more information about Alzheimer’s disease, or the Alzheimer’s Association, Eastern North Carolina Chapter, visit www.alz.org/nc or call 800-272-3900. For the latest news and updates, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Submitted by: Cindy Bear, Walker PR Group