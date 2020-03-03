Alzheimer’s Association to Host Dementia Education Workshop in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. – The Alzheimer’s Association – Eastern North Carolina Chapter will be hosting a dementia education workshop at The Gardens of Trent located at 2915 Brunswick Avenue in New Bern.

“Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia” will take place on Tuesday, March 31 from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. Attendees will learn about the impact of Alzheimer’s; the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia; Alzheimer’s disease stages and risk factors; and current research and treatments available.

The education program is free and open to individuals with a recent diagnosis and/or in the early stages of Alzheimer’s or other dementias, their families and care-partners. General public interested in learning more about planning, resources, and services that are available may also attend. Registration is required to ensure space for all attendees. To sign up for the free workshop, visit tinyurl.com/UnderstandingALZMar31 or call 800-272-3900.

“This is one of the many programs we offer to let those impacted by Alzheimer’s know that we are here for them from the beginning of a diagnosis and throughout their journey with Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia,” said Lisa Roberts, executive director of the Eastern North Carolina Chapter. “This is a wonderful opportunity to learn how to be prepared to meet the changes ahead and live well for as long as possible.”

Additional Facts and Figures: (www.alz.org/facts/)

Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States.

Every 65 seconds someone in the United States develops Alzheimer’s.

An estimated 5.8 million Americans are living with the disease, including 170,000 North Carolina residents, a number estimated to grow to as many as 14 million by year 2050.

More than 16 million family and friends, including 473,000 in North Carolina, provide unpaid care to people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias in the United States.

In 2018, friends and family of those with Alzheimer’s in North Carolina provided an estimated 538 million hours of unpaid care, a contribution valued at $6.8 billion.

About the Alzheimer’s Association:

The Alzheimer’s Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Our mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s.

About the Alzheimer’s Association – Eastern North Carolina Chapter:

The Eastern North Carolina Chapter provides patient and family services, information and referral, education, and advocacy in 51 eastern North Carolina counties. We provide a variety of services including a 24/7 Helpline, support groups, educational programs, and MedicAlert®. We offer opportunities to get involved and to make a difference. For more information about Alzheimer’s disease, or the Alzheimer’s Association, Eastern North Carolina Chapter, visit www.alz.org/nc or call 800-272-3900. For the latest news and updates, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Submitted by: Christine John-Fuller, Alzheimer’s Association