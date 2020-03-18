Bank of the Arts temporarily closed to the public

March 17 – March 31, 2020

In an effort to respond appropriately to the COVID-19 pandemic, Craven Arts Council and Gallery will temporarily close to public access beginning Tuesday, March 17th through March 31st. This decision was particularly difficult to make but we have an overwhelming responsibility to ensure, to the best of our ability, the safety of our patrons, volunteers and staff. All previously scheduled performances, exhibitions and other events through the month of March have been cancelled or postponed. Ticket holders will be notified of rescheduled event dates and have the opportunity to receive a refund, if preferred. More news will be forthcoming as additional information regarding regulations and precautions to be implemented are received.

Staff will be in the office from Tuesdays through Fridays from 12-4 and can be reached at 252-638-2577 or email us.

Upcoming Scheduled Events Affected by this Change:

Second Serving on March 20th at Carolina Colours Pavilion has been rescheduled to July 23rd.

At the Gallery “Daltrey & Townshend” performance on March 28th to be rescheduled.

“Get on the Bus” tour of a public work of art and viewing of “At a Stranger’s Table” documentary, in conjunction with Craven Community College, originally scheduled for April 2nd & 3rd is cancelled.

We look forward to this being limited in duration but in the meantime, stay safe and healthy.

For more information please contact Jonathan Burger, Marketing and Gallery Director, Craven Arts Council & Gallery, Inc. at the Bank of the Arts, 317 Middle Street, New Bern, NC, 252-638-2577.

Submitted by: Jonathan Burger