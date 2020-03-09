Business Buzz: “Brag about your Business”

Every Sunday on our Facebook page, we ask people to “Brag about your Business”! This is limited to one-time shout-outs to give everyone a chance to promote their business.

Learn about local businesses who shared information about their services and products on March 1st…

Trent Power Equipment repairs and maintains small engines & outdoor power equipment such as lawn mowers, ZTR Mowers, string trimmers, blowers, chainsaws, etc… We service both commercial and residential and offer free pickup and delivery on all riders. Trent Power Equipment – Jay Gaskins

Christina Hart, BabyQuip IQP, I’m Christina and I rent baby gear such as cribs, pack n plays, strollers, car seats and much more to people that visit New Bern and the Crystal Coast. My gear is clean, safe and insured. This is so much easier than hauling all that bulky gear our kiddos need when traveling. We are also going to be featured on Shark Tank this Friday night, March 6th! – Christina Hart

Open Aperture Photography does commercial photo and video like branding, headshots, events, etc. – Bob Mackowski

ParkerLane Integrative Health is a new practice in New Bern that combines conventional medicine with alternative therapies. We look to get to the root cause of your health concerns versus just putting a bandaid on symptoms. Our practitioners specialize in nutrition, lifestyle, and stress management, and offer a variety of specialty services as well! Holly Parker

Oliver & Cheek, PLLC, providing legal assistance to families and businesses in eastern North Carolina. – George Oliver

PostalAnnex of New Bern. We are a pack and ship store. We service FedEx, UPS, DHL and USPS shipments as well as drop offs. We also do notary services, copy, print, scan/email, fax, and passport photo. Our gift shop also carry local products. We have mailbox rentals and yes, we are able to receive and sign for your packages. Veteran owned and operated. – Joanna Rivera

Rowland and The Home Sales Team! We provide expertise in helping people buy, sell and invest in real estate through open and continuous communication with years of knowledge and experience to back it up! We are the local real estate experts that set high standards in order to help our clients reach their goals! – Rowland Bowen

YLR Premiere Events we are a event planner here in New Bern. Event decor and setup is our specialty. We create unforgettable memories that you will remember. – Yolanda Reed

Hey they I own SATZ Hair. We specialize in all things curly hair. We treat each wavy, curly, super curly client as an individual because each head of hair is unique. We also have an esthetician on staff you does customized skincare routines and makeup for any occasion – Annazette Riley-Cromartie

Tidewater Appliance and Mattress, located in James City, retail store selling major appliances and mattresses. We’re very competitive with Lowe’s, Sears, etc but we actually have knowledgeable staff and excellent customer service! – Dana Johnson Stone

Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches, 1809 S Glenburnie Rd. 252-638-0177 – specializes in all natural sandwiches, chips, cookies, and pickles. We bake bread every three hours, can cater any event, and deliver to a designated delivery area. – David Zink

Downtown Self Storage climate-controlled storage. Vacancy 8 x10 and 6 x 6 located rear parking lot behind Accidential Artist no deposit. Call 252-259-6666 – Georgia Fuller Johnson

Veteran owned in-home appliance repair service. Riverside Appliance Repair. – Susie Vance Tilley

The Jarvis at 220 event venue and B and B in historic downtown New Bern. The only Select Registry B and B in the area. Offering diverse venue spaces for weddings, parties, showers, memorials etc. Check us out in the March issue of Our State magazine. – Denise Gleason

Caregiver for the Elderly. I’m looking to relocate my Maryland business to New Bern. – Donna Marie

Michelle Salsman Photography. I specialize in photographing tiny infants just 2 weeks old- toddler years in my studio located on Middle Street. – Michelle Salsman

Empower Taekwondo is a martial school in James City. By incorporating a balance of traditional and modern Taekwondo, Empower Taekwondo delivers classes for children as young as three to adults of any age. Call 252-649-8452. – Hama Alzouma

The Shoe Boutique! We are here for you New Bern if you need help with your feet! The ultimate comfort shoe store!!! We ❤️ New Bern! – Ann Marie Campoli

I own Mooncreek Chairs. I repair antiques chairs. Hand caned, rush, danish cord and splint weave. This is a dying art! Live what I do. – Marcia Isley

My name is Kristen and I own and operate Smile Labs of New Bern. Enamel safe, and quick results cosmetic teeth whitening. The whole process is complete in one appt at my office. – Kristen Berton

I am a Pampered Chef consultant! PamperedChef.biz/amycooksagain. – Amy Fisher Upton

Atlantic Coast Landscape Company. Offers landscape design, installation, and maintenance. We serve homeowners, business owners, property owners, developers, HOA’s and more. We have served New Bern and surrounding areas since 2003! – Carlton M Tyndall

Inside Out Style offers style solutions for women. – Holli Amato

Magnolia Jane Salon located in downtown New Bern we proudly offer haircare services using AVEDA and Organic Pure Care products. – Laura McGovern

Jumpin’ Jive Battlefield, located at 2911 Brunswick Ave (the old courts plus building) we are a family entertainment center. We have Laser Tag, Bazooka Ball, Dodgeball, Gaming Lounge/Arcade, Basketball, Mario’s Playground which is the toddler play area with bouncy houses. Admission is $15 for all access to play. You can add hours at $5 per hour. We are also a party venue for $125 per hour. If you just want the party room it is only $75 per hour. – Tracy Krajenke Brantley

I am giving hope and help for those caring for loved ones at Caregiver Workshops held at Craven Community College. Several dates to choose from. Register online at cravencc.edu/aep. Search keyword CAREGIVER then hit submit. Registration fee covers copy of my book, Toolkit for Caregivers, and multiple handouts. – Deidre Edwards

