Business Buzz: New Bern Area IT Services and Computer Repair

Are you having problems with your computer or personal Internet device?

Before “Googling” looking for someone to help you, consider keeping your money local by contacting local businesses who can help you!

The following businesses offer IT Services and Computer Repair and are presented in alphabetical order:

– 21st Century Computers, 2770 Neuse Blvd., 633-5825

– Bear Tech Solutions, 233 Middle Street #108, 649-2404

– Smart Solutions of New Bern, 2601 Trent Road, 631-5828

– University PC Care, 2117 S Glenburnie Rd., 558-1280

If you offer the above services, but are not listed, please send us an email to include the services that you provide and your contact information.

Please let me know if you have any comments or questions by sending an email or calling 252-259-6853.

Wendy Card