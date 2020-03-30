CAGS Online Silent Art Auction

The Community Artists Gallery & Studios is holding an online silent art auction, filled with original art and hand-made items created by the local artists in our gallery. It’s the perfect way to shop for Mother’s Day and support the local arts . . . all while you stay safely at home.

If you’ve ever used eBay or another online bidding site, you are familiar with the concept. See something you like? Register and place a bid!

Proceeds from the auction will help our gallery and our artists get through this difficult time.

The closing date for all items is April 25. If you live locally, you will be able to pick up your winning work at the gallery when we re-open. If you reside outside of our local area, your item can be shipped to you.

New Bern’s Community Artists Gallery & Studios, located at 309 Middle Street, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit cooperative supporting a gallery, artist studio space, and community outreach programs.

For more information, visit CommunityArtistsGallery.org/

Submitted by: Karen Schaaf, Community Artists Gallery & Studios