CarolinaEast Health System Further Restricting Visitation

No Visitors Allowed Until Further Notice

New Bern, NC – CarolinaEast Health System is further expanding visitor restrictions to help prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses, including coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). In light of the most recent guidance from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS), CarolinaEast is taking the additional measure of restricting all visitation at its facilities to protect patients, staff and the community.

Effective at 5:00pm on Friday, March 20, no visitors will be allowed at CarolinaEast Medical Center and CarolinaEast Surgery Center. This applies to all areas of the hospital, including the Emergency Department, and outpatient Surgery Center. Nursing staff and the attending physician will work with families who have special circumstances, such as critically ill or injured family member, on a case-by-case basis.

Although CarolinaEast has seen no cases of COVID-19 in its facilities, this is a rapidly evolving situation and CarolinaEast Health System will take additional steps to help control the spread of COVID-19 as necessary. CarolinaEast appreciates the public’s support in following the recommended guidelines to help prevent the spread of disease.

Submitted by: Brandy Popp, Manager, Public Relations and Outreach, CarolinaEast Health System