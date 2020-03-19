CarolinaEast Health System Screening All Patients and Visitors for Signs of COVID-19

New Bern, NC – Beginning Wednesday, March 18, 2020, CarolinaEast Health System is screening all patients and visitors for signs of or potential exposure to coronavirus COVID-19 before being allowed in their facilities, to include the medical center, surgery center and physician practices.

At all points of entry, CarolinaEast staff is asking patients and visitors specific questions that will identify whether they should undergo further evaluation before being allowed into the health system facilities. A tent has also been set up outside the emergency department to serve as a shelter to screen patients before they enter the building and a protocol is in place for those showing symptoms. This is to ensure staff and other patients and visitors are not exposed unnecessarily.

“Currently, we do not have any COVID-19 patients at our hospital, but are working closely with many public health officials and have determined these additional precautions are necessary at this time,” says Dr. Ron May, Vice President of Medical Affairs at CarolinaEast Health System. “During this outbreak, it is important for us to identify everyone entering our facilities for history of travel outside the U.S. and for fever or cough that may mean they have COVID-19 or an acute respiratory infection.”

All visitors coming to a CarolinaEast facility during this temporary restricted visitation must be screened daily even if health screened a previous day. The previously implemented visitor restrictions, to include no more than two immediate family members age 12 and over per patient, are still in effect until further notice. In addition, the hospital cafeteria is closed to the general public and the dining-in seating area is closed to everyone.

Submitted by: Brandy Popp, Manager, Public Relations and Outreach, CarolinaEast Health System