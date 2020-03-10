Chad Sittig qualifies for record fourth consecutive Chairman’s Circle Award

Local State Farm agent Chad Sittig was named a qualifier of the company’s 2019 Chairman’s Circle Award for his agency at 2855 Trent Rd, New Bern. Out of the nearly 19,500 State Farm agents, only a select few agents receive the national company honor each year recognizing their exceptional commitment to their customers. This is his fourth consecutive year to receive such an honor and ended up in the top 1% of the company. No other coastal agent has received this award in four consecutive years.

“We take insuring our clients very seriously. It is extremely important that we have in-depth conversations about the risks associated with everyday life and how we can protect against that risk. Many people do not understand their policies or aware of how the claims process works. We make it our goal for our clients to sleep better at night knowing that there are no gaps or concerns with their insurance” says Sittig.

Chad Sittig opened his insurance agency in New Bern in November 2008 and over the past twelve years has built a team of insurance professionals who are focused on helping people. “The passion of our team can’t be replaced and I’m extremely grateful for the loyalty of our customers. Our agency concentrates on providing the proper risk advice against potential lawsuits, premature death and disabilities that can cause a financial crisis for our customers” says Sittig.

Chad takes his attitude of service out to the community as well. He is personally involved with the New Bern Area Chamber of Commerce, a member of Home Builders Association and serves as President on the board for the New Bern Civic Theatre as well as occasionally acting on stage or during Ghost Walk.

To contact Chad Sittig, call 252-633-9539 or visit: www.chadsittig.com.

Submitted by: Judy Avery, J. Avery Events & Marketing