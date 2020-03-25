Changes to upcoming New Bern Now Magazine

Due to the impact that COVID-19 has had on our lives, businesses, and non-profits, we’ve had to re-evaluate our magazine’s business model.

Our primary concern is the health and safety of our community. According to a new study from National Institutes of Health, CDC, UCLA and Princeton University scientists in The New England Journal of Medicine, “The virus that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is stable for several hours to days in aerosols and on surfaces, It would be irresponsible for us to print the magazine knowing it could be a mode of transmission. Therefore, the next edition will be digitally available on April 15, 2020. It has always been available in this format. Read the current and previous editions online here.

We truly appreciate our advertisers for supporting our efforts! Their ads will remain in the magazine, free of charge in the upcoming edition.

With so many changes happening every day, we are re-formatting the magazine.

Please send us “good news” stories along with photos (minimum requirements: 800 px in width/height). Deadline for submissions is April 1, 2020.

Let us know if you have any questions or comments by calling 252-259-6853 or sending an email.

Stay up to date on the latest local news and information by entering your email address in the right margin on New Bern Now’s website. Know that we do not share our subscriber list with anyone.

Thank you,

Wendy Card