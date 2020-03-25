Coach Todd Burrier offers Free Webinars for Self-Improvement

Coach and Trainer Todd Burrier is offering a series of free webinars to serve those who would like to use our current disruption as a time to sharpen their skills and develop themselves.

On Thursday, March 26 at 2pm Eastern time, Todd will be presenting “YOU 102.” This is the second in a series of personal development webinars.

Each webinar is stand alone, so it’s not necessary to have seen “YOU 101” to gain value and nuggets for improvement.

There is no “back-end” sales offer in these webinars. They are pure content, based on his 30 plus years of working with, and developing people, provided as a way to serve during this time. Here are the registration details:

Register in advance for this webinar here:

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_BZtPDYIYQ8-H9Ea2jUtL0Q

Submitted by: Todd Burrier, Coach and Trainer