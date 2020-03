New Bern, N.C. – In accordance with Governor Roy Cooper’s Executive Order 117, and to help limit the spread of COVID-19, Tryon Palace will suspend public operations beginning Mar. 17. All events and programs are cancelled during this time.

Until we reopen, we invite you to visit us online at www.tryonpalace.org or through social media.

Submitted by: Regina A. Ochoa, Director of Public Affairs, Tryon Palace