Craven Animal Hospital offering Curbside and Drop-off Services

These are stressful times for all, and the last thing you need is to worry about your pet’s health while we navigate through the current health threat of COVID-19. That’s why at this time, we will continue to be open during normal business hours and will continue to honor all appointments.

Now offering curbside service.

In an effort to keep everyone – you, your pet, and our staff – safe and healthy, we will be providing curbside service to our clients, for both pets with appointments and also for picking up supplies like food and medication. Please call us upon your arrival, and we will send a team member to retrieve your pet from your car and bring your pet inside and/or to bring you your items for purchase.

For scheduled while-you-wait appointments, we will call you on your cell phone to discuss your pet’s recent history and the veterinarian’s findings while you wait in the comfort of your car. Please make sure your pet is safely restrained with a leash and/or crate for dogs and a carrier for cats.

If you prefer not to wait, you may also drop your pet off with us. A doctor will examine your pet and we’ll contact you when your pet is ready to go home. To use this option, please call ahead for availability.

Curbside and drop-off services are being offered to limit your public exposure and still maintain your pet’s veterinary care. Think of them as VIP valet service for your pet!

IMPORTANT:

If you’re feeling under the weather yourself, we ask you to please take very special precautions, for the safety of our staff, our clients, our patients – and for your own health, as well.

If you are feeling at all unwell or may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, please either:

– Arrange for someone else to bring your pet in, or

– If your pet is scheduled for a wellness visit and isn’t sick, please call us to reschedule your appointment. You won’t be penalized for canceling an appointment due to illness or possible exposure.

We have always had extensive daily cleaning protocols that keep our facilities clean and sanitary. In addition to our regular cleaning we have also added additional disinfecting protocols for extra protection, per the CDC’s recommendations.

Thank you very much for working with us while we find ways to continue caring for our patients while keeping everyone healthy and safe. Please call us as we would be happy to answer any questions!

Call us at 637-4541. We are located at 4603 Old Cherry Point Rd. in New Bern.

For additional information on COVID-19 for pet owners, we recommend this article:

Veterinary Partner COVID-19 FAQ for Pet Owners.

Submitted by: Craven Animal Hospital