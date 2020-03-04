Craven CC’s Lifetime Learning Center: Explorations in The ARTS

Three-Concert Series with Cane Mill Road

New Bern, NC – The Craven Community College Lifetime Learning Center (LLC) will wrap up its Explorations in The ARTS three-concert series with a performance by Cane Mill Road on Friday, March 20.

Growing up just down the road from Doc Watson, Billboard-charting artists Cane Mill Road rock the traditional bluegrass standards they grew up on, yet boldly tackle writing original music that often walks the lines between bluegrass, Americana, old-time and folk. Audiences love Cane Mill Road’s high-energy performances, easy going rapport and the eclectic mix of originals and standards they present at each of their shows.

Peers in the bluegrass industry voted Cane Mill Road as one of five nominees for the International Bluegrass Music Association’s Momentum Band-of-the-Year for 2018 – an award to honor rising music stars under 30 years of age.

The band’s two albums spent a total of seven weeks on Billboard’s Bluegrass Albums charts. The four young men roam the Blue Ridge Mountain back roads driving between Deep Gap, North Carolina and Rocky Gap, Virginia to meet and make music together — thus the title track of the band’s sophomore album, “Gap to Gap.”

This performance will take place in Orringer Auditorium on Craven CC’s New Bern campus at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $22 for adults and $12 for students.

This year’s series is inspired by Public Radio East’s (PRE) “The Sound,” hosted by George Olsen. It can be heard weeknights from 8 p.m. to midnight on PRE’s News and Ideas Network and features four hours of Americana, roots rock and contemporary folk music with an emphasis on performers from North Carolina.

To view music video previews or purchase tickets, visit cravencc.edu/llc/performing-arts-series/. For questions, call Jennifer Baer at 252-633-2618.

Submitted by: Craig Ramey, Director of Communications, Craven Community College