Craven Community Chorus presents: “UP, UP And AWAY” under the direction of Philip Evancho. Accompaniment will be Rachel Pino with Trent River Orchestra and pianist Cheryl Arthur Kite.

The chorus will be performing “Requiem for the Living” by Dan Forrest followed by “A Century of Song” by Irving Berlin, “Andrew Lloyd Webber in Concert” and “Mary Poppins Returns” (Choral Highlights).

Concert dates are April 30 at 7pm, May 2 at 3pm and May 3 at 3pm. Tickets are $ 5. Performances will be held in Orringer Hall on the campus of Craven Community College in New Bern.

Tickets will be available at Bank of the Arts, UPS Store, Fuller’s Music, Kitchen on Trent, Harris Teeter (NB locations) and chorus members. At the door (if available).

For more information contact Marilyn Davis 252-670-0230. Visit us on facebook.com/cravencommunitychorus.

“Craven Consort” will be playing recorder instruments before our concerts in the lobby of Orringer Hall.

Submitted by: Marilyn Davis, Craven Community Chorus