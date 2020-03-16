Craven Community College Closed Through March 30

New Bern, NC – Craven Community College (Craven CC) In response to the state emergency with respect to the COVID-19 outbreak, and the statewide closure of K12 school districts, Craven Community College will close all campuses and facilities and cancel all instruction and activities effective immediately, and remain closed through Monday, March 30.

College leadership teams have contingency plans in place and are well prepared to sustain critical college functions, including safety, security, maintenance, information technology and essential business office activities during the two-week closure. Instructional leaders have already begun preparing for the return of students to classes after the closure as well for options for instructional makeup.

Please continue to monitor the college’s website, social media, email and Rave alerts for information. The college will publish updates as they become available.

Submitted by: Craig Ramey, Director of Communications, Craven Community College