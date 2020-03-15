Craven County Schools to Close

New Bern, NC – Under the direction of Governor Cooper, Craven County Schools will be closed for all students starting Monday, March 16th, for at least two weeks, through March 30th. Monday, March 16th will be a teacher workday for all staff. All schools will be open to allow students to retrieve personal school supplies/items, prescribed medications stored in the office, and the opportunity to check out books from the library. Schools will be open on Monday from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Please call the school office directly if you need to make arrangements after hours to pick up belongings on Monday.

District teachers and staff have been preparing distance learning plans for students, additional information will be provided soon. The State Board of Education and the State Superintendent will provide more information on Sunday afternoon about when this instruction can begin. More information will also be coming for families who need access to devices and connectivity.

We have been working with our staff to prepare for school closures and have been developing numerous resources for families. Resources and updates to our current operating status will continue to be posted on the Craven County Schools website and shared on social media and other outlets. All of our state and local officials have emphasized the unprecedented nature of this event. Our school leaders are doing all they can to support families both personally and academically. We are asking for patience as we deploy information and resources over the coming days.

Submitted by: Jennifer Wagner, Director of Public Relations, Craven County Schools