Deadline for Marks Scholarship Applications March 27

Historical Society Still Accepting Applications

New Bern, NC – While the New Bern Historical Society is still accepting applications for its Harriet Marks Scholarship, they remind those interested, that the deadline to apply is March 27. This scholarship is awarded to a senior graduating from New Bern High School for the purpose of obtaining higher education at an accredited college, university, or institution of higher learning. Renewable for three succeeding years as long as academic standards are maintained, the scholarship provides financial assistance to a deserving senior based on equal weight of scholarship and financial need. The Marks Scholarship was established by a trust estate created in 1968 under the terms of the will of Miss Harriet Marks as a memorial to the O. Marks family (for which the downtown building is named). Information and application form is available at NewBernHistorical.org/scholarship or by calling the New Bern Historical Society office at 252-638-8558. Deadline to apply is March 27, 2020.

Historical Society Executive Director Mickey Miller explains, “This scholarship can make all the difference to a young student who needs financial help to go to college. We are very proud of the academic records of our scholarship awardees over the years, and we look forward to selecting another worthy student who will maintain this tradition.”

Scholarship applications (available on both the New Bern High School and New Bern Historical Society websites) must be returned to the New Bern Historical Society by Friday, March 27, 2020. For further information contact the New Bern Historical Society office at 638-8558.

The mission of the New Bern Historical Society is to celebrate and promote New Bern and its heritage through events and education. Offices are located in the historic Attmore-Oliver House at 511 Broad Street in New Bern. For more information, call 252-638-8558 or go NewBernHistorical.org or Facebook.com/NewBernHistoricalSociety.

Submitted by: Kathy Morrison on behalf of Mickey Miller, Executive Director, New Bern Historical Society