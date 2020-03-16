Help the Community Initiative to Make Hand Sanitizer Available

We need your help!

We are truly concerned about keeping our community healthy and prosperous. Especially our neighbors who have compromised immune systems and older people from ending up in the hospital with serious illness or worse.

We’re teaming up with the Downtown New Bern Council and hopefully others to create Hand Sanitizer stations. The goal is to decrease the exposure of the Novel Coronavirus.

Ultimately, we’d like to make enough hand sanitizer, to be available to citizens.

How can you help?

Donate unwanted soap containers with a pump top (no fine mist tops). The drop off location is S.L. Revival Co., 900 Broad St. in Downtown New Bern (252-288-5824).

According to the Center for Disease Control, this is a virus that is transmitted “through respiratory droplets from coughing and sneezing. Aerosol transmission is also possible in case of protracted exposure to elevated aerosol concentrations in closed spaces”. That’s why it’s important to:

– Wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap and warm water. If isn’t available use hand sanitizer after touching any public surfaces.

– Keep your distance from others (six feet away)

– Stay home if you’re sick

Avoid:

– Handshakes/hugging

– Touching your face

– Large gatherings

We’re working on the logistics and we will keep you posted!

Please let us know if you want to become part of this community initiative to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Call us at 252-259-6853 or send us an email.

Thank you in advance for your support!

Wendy Card