Join the Coastal Women’s Forum for Lunch with Speaker Judy Pierce

Coastal Women’s Forum will hold its next daytime meeting from noon to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18 at the New Bern Golf and Country Club. Registration and networking will begin at 11:30 a.m. The meeting cost, which includes a buffet lunch, is $18 for members and $23 for visitors.

This month’s speaker will be Judy Pierce, Director of Mission Effectiveness for CarolinaEast Health System. She has worked for the System nearly 25 years, and has been a registered nurse for over 40. As director of Mission Effectiveness, Judy plays an integral role in cultivating and sustaining a culture of excellence and exceptional customer service throughout the Health System.

Pre-registration is required by noon on Monday, March 16. You can register online. Check or cash payment will also be accepted at the door. For more information, or to register, contact the CWF Lunch Coordinator.

To learn more about what Coastal Women’s Forum has to offer, or to register online, visit www.coastalwomensforum.com.

Submitted by: Penny Zibula, Six Legs Will Travel