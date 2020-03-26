Journey Church offers “FOR Hope” Concierge Service

As many of you know, we are still delivering shelf stable meals for any seniors in need upon request while the senior center remains closed due to COVID19.

Please call us at 444-6445 to order so we may deliver them to you.

Additionally, we wanted to share an innovative resource right her in Havelock, provided by Journey Church.

COVID-19 has affected all of us in many ways. One of the ways we are helping in our community is call FOR Hope. It’s a concierge service for those who are age 60+ or are immunocompromised. If you, or someone you know, would benefit from having us shop, deliver groceries ordered online, run errands, or any other services that might help prevent acquiring COVID-19, please let us know by registering (by calling or going on their website, number and link below). When you register, one of our team members will reach out to you as soon as possible to make arrangements.

Our commitment to you is we will:

– Have thoroughly vetted anyone we send to help.

– Never send someone to help who has recently traveled or has reason to believe they may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Practice, to the best of our ability, social distancing and good hypgiene as we are acting on your behalf.

Call Journey Church at 252-565-7723 or visit JourneyHavelock.com/forhope.

If you need any other information, please feel free to call the Havelock Senior Center Office at 252-444-6445.

Submitted by: Erin Knight, Executive Director, Havelock Chamber of Commerce