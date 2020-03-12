Junior League of Greater New Bern to Host 1st Kentucky Derby Fundraising Event

New Bern, NC – The Junior League of Greater New Bern (JLGNB) will host its first annual Kentucky Derby Fundraising Event on May 2, 2020 from 3:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at the Maola Riverside Venue located at 1402 N Craven Street, New Bern, North Carolina. Attendees from New Bern, the surrounding areas, and beyond are invited to invest in our organization by buying tickets to attend.

The event will host a live band, hors d’oeuvres, games and auction of great items donated by local businesses. Annually, our goals are to provide volunteer hours in the New Bern community and surrounding communities through our programs and with partnering with non-profits. Our current community focuses are on providing access to food to fight the food scarcity in our area and on supporting young women and families in our communities. The Junior League is raising money to support these community programs.

Tickets are available now.

Sponsorship and advertising opportunities are still available! Interested parties should email juniorleagueonb@gmail.com for more information.

About the Junior League of Greater New Bern:

Founded in 2020, the Junior League of Greater New Bern is a nonprofit organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Its purpose is exclusively educational and charitable. For more information about the Junior League of Greater New Bern, please visit the organization’s website facebook.com/JuniorLeagueNewBern or call 252-617-7176. The Junior League of Greater New Bern welcomes all women who value our Mission. We are committed to inclusive environments of diverse individuals, organizations, and communities.

Submitted by: Ashleigh Howell, President, Junior League of Greater New Bern