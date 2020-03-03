Kindergarten: Ready, Set, Go Information Sessions to Be Held

New Bern, NC – Parents who have a child entering public school kindergarten in Craven County are invited to attend Kindergarten: Ready, Set, Go, a free information session to help parents prepare for their child’s transition to kindergarten. Children must be five years of age on or before August 31, 2020, to be eligible for public school kindergarten in North Carolina for 2019-2020.

Two information sessions will be offered, and parents may select the session they would like to attend. The first session will be held on Monday, March 16th in New Bern at the Craven County Schools Board of Education located at 3600 Trent Road. The second session will be held on Tuesday, March 24th at the First United Methodist Church of Havelock, located at 324 Miller Boulevard. Each session will run from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with check-in starting at 5:30 p.m.

Kindergarten: Ready, Set, Go information sessions do not replace kindergarten registration, as they are for information only. Parents who attend the information session will receive a packet of materials pertaining to kindergarten and to kindergarten registration.

Representatives from Craven County Schools will present information about school policies relevant to kindergarten enrollment, requirements for kindergarten and kindergarten registration. A kindergarten teacher will share information about what kindergarten is like in 2020 and will provide parents with activities to help their child get ready for kindergarten. Craven Smart Start staff will be on hand to share information about Smart Start services.

Parents or guardians should pre-register. To register, call Venus Miller with Craven Smart Start at 252-672-5921 or e-mail Pinkie Moore.

Kindergarten: Ready, Set, Go is a collaboration of Craven County Schools and Craven Smart Start with the support from First United Methodist Church of Havelock.

Submitted by: Pinkie Moore, Community Outreach Coordinator, Craven Smart Start, Inc.