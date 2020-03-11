Let’s Go Fishing

Join New Bern Parks and Recreation as we head out for a day of fishing at the Newport River Fishing pier located in Beaufort, NC.

Each participant will receive a bait starter pack, towel, snacks as well as transportation for cooler, rod & reel. Each participant is required to provide their own rod & reel, tackle, cooler, and folding chair. Participants must have a valid NC Wildlife Commission Fishing License.

This event will take place on April 17, June 12, and October 16, 2020 (Participants must register for each date separately.) We will depart from West New Bern Recreation Center, 1225 Pine Tree Drive, at 9:00am and will return 5 p.m. Registration is $25 per resident and $30 per non-resident. Register at NewBernNC.gov or in person at any Parks and Recreation facility.

For more information contact Emmitt Godette at 252-639-2910.

Submitted by: Nancy Donahue, New Bern Parks and Recreation