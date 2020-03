Saturday, April 25, 2020

8 a.m. – Noon

MERCI Clinic Parking Lot, 1315 Tatum Drive (at the corner of Tatum and Professional Drive)

One of a Kind Items, Treasures, and Bargains

All proceeds benefit MERCI Clinic and the patients we serve

For more information, contact us through our website: merciclinic.org or call 252-633-1599

Submitted by: Barbara Krcmar, Executive Director, MERCI Clinic