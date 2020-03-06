MOEN Receives United Way Spirit of North Carolina Award

New Bern, NC – United Way of Coastal Carolina announced today that MOEN’s New Bern Plant has been awarded the 2019 Spirit of North Carolina in the Manufacturing category. “The Spirit of North Carolina Award recognizes the culture of giving back to the community that MOEN has created among its team members,” said Sandra Phelps, Executive Director.

Each year, United Way of North Carolina recognizes organizations who have succeeded in raising funds to support their community and have dedicated themselves to being part of the long-term solution to build stronger communities. A panel of 25 judges representing United Way organizations across North Carolina reviewed more than 40 nominations to select this year’s winners, who were recognized at the Spirit of North Carolina Award Lunch held in Pinehurst, NC on February 19.

MOEN was recognized for running a very successful fund-raising campaign, installing a Born Learning Trail at Pleasant Hill Park, refurbishing the playground equipment and landscaping at the Coastal Women’s Shelter Safe House, providing volunteers for United Way events, and serving as Board Members of United Way of Coastal Carolina.

Leading beyond the traditional fundraising campaign, these winners created opportunities to educate employees on community needs, led by those at the top of the organizational chart; motivated campaign participants to give by introducing them to real stories of need; and provided volunteer opportunities so that donors could offer their skills and their hands to serve their community.

“We are honored to have MOEN as a key stakeholder for a shared future where every family in Carteret, Craven, Jones and Pamlico Counties thrives and reaches their full potential,” said Phelps.

The United Way of Coastal Carolina had its beginnings in the Coastal Carolina area in 1957. Started as a community fundraising organization many years ago, United Way has developed into an organization focused on measurable, long-lasting results for the local community’s most compelling needs. United Way fights for the Health, Education, and the Financial Stability of every person in every community. Currently there are 15 funded programs serving individuals in Carteret, Craven, Jones and Pamlico Counties. Funds are raised locally to fund local programs. For more information visit www.unitedwaycoastalnc.org.

Submitted by: Sherwood Crawford on behalf of Sandra Phelps, Executive Director, United Way of Coastal Carolina