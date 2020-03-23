NC Secretary of State Important Agency Covid-19 Update

During these uncertain times around the COVID-19 crisis, the Office of the Secretary of State has determined it necessary to close its doors to the general public beginning Friday, March 20 at 4 p.m. This wasn’t an easy decision for us to make, and that certainly doesn’t mean business will stop. Many of the transactions that you complete with us can be done thorough our website (sosnc.gov).

Because our downtown building has a small lobby and high foot traffic from the public, closing the building to the public is the responsible choice to make for the health of our staff and the public we serve.

We will still provide the great customer service that you expect from us and do our best to minimize interruptions. If you have questions, call us at 919-814-5400.

Many of our staff are teleworking, so if you have questions and haven’t already been provided an email address, email us at one of the emails listed below.

We appreciate your patience as we navigate through these changes.

Reinstatements – notice@sosnc.gov

Annual Reports – arinfo@sosnc.gov

Authentications – authen@sosnc.gov

Service of Process – sop@sosnc.gov

Regular Document Filings – corpinfo@sosnc.gov

Agency Directory

Cheri L. Myers, Director, Business Registration Division, NC Department of the Secretary of State